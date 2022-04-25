Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 8.2%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.29 and last traded at $76.41. 9,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 498,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.19.

A number of research firms have commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Get Danaos alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $215.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 20.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Danaos by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.