D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,098 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of D.R. Horton worth $428,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 77,119 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 272,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.78. 34,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,367. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.79 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.68.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

