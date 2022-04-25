CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock remained flat at $$90.36 during trading hours on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,803. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.97.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

