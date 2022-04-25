Cyclone Protocol Price Hits $106.10 on Top Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $17,268.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $106.10 or 0.00263465 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006712 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00266617 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005215 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

