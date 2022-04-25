CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.42

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 123054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

CTIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.11.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

