CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.05

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $21,751.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

