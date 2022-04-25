Crowny (CRWNY) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $115,470.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.27 or 0.07347909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.