Crowd Machine (CMCT) Hits Market Capitalization of $56,422.40

Crowd Machine (CMCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a total market capitalization of $56,422.40 and approximately $243.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine (CRYPTO:CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowd Machine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

