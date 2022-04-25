CropperFinance (CRP) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CropperFinance (CRP) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CropperFinance has a market cap of $1.21 million and $25,627.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CropperFinance has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001750 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003361 BTC.

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance (CRP) is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

