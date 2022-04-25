Critical Analysis: Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI)

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01% Local Bounti N/A -60.77% -23.06%

This table compares Shineco and Local Bounti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $3.02 million 6.76 -$31.44 million N/A N/A Local Bounti $640,000.00 1,049.75 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

Shineco has higher revenue and earnings than Local Bounti.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Shineco and Local Bounti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Local Bounti has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.44%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Shineco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Shineco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Local Bounti beats Shineco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shineco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

