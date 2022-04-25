Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $510,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,687,767.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24.

On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $273,266.20.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.

Cricut stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,409. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.51 million. Cricut had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

