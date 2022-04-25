Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $510,000.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,687,767.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 42,298 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24.
- On Monday, April 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,393 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $273,266.20.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 35,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $472,505.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $302,175.00.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.35 per share, for a total transaction of $333,750.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $403,200.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $593,550.00.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $450,800.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $300,250.00.
Cricut stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,409. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cricut by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 712,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 545,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 226,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cricut by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 128,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.