Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $73.13.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Evergy by 117.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

