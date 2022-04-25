Cowen Trims Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.54.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.12. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.3% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 59.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

