COTI Price Down 11.8% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, COTI has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. COTI has a market capitalization of $218.22 million and $24.16 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.88 or 0.07314916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

