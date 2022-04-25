Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,570 Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNS. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sapiens International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SPNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SPNS opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.