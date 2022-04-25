Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 8.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $45.87.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

