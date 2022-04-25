Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Andersons by 653.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,250. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $52.61 on Monday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons to $45.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

