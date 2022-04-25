Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 24.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Dorman Products by 376.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Dorman Products stock opened at $93.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.27. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.43 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

