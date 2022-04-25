Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Nucor by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE traded down $5.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.49. 86,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,587. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

