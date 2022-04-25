Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.32. 23,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $70.21.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

