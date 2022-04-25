Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,618 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 367,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 361,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

