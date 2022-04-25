Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,123,600. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of -108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

