Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $7.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $463.34. 115,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,804. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.89 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.50.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
