Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $681,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.42. 79,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,073. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46.

