Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 113,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

