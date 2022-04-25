Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.98

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.98 and last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 2987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.68. The company has a market cap of C$555.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

