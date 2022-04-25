Contrasting YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM)

YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Rating) and Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get YogaWorks alerts:

This table compares YogaWorks and Smart Share Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.59 -$19.55 million ($21.23) -0.06

YogaWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Share Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares YogaWorks and Smart Share Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A Smart Share Global -3.51% -27.82% -2.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for YogaWorks and Smart Share Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Share Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Smart Share Global has a consensus price target of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 531.58%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than YogaWorks.

About YogaWorks (Get Rating)

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

About Smart Share Global (Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of June 30, 2021, the company had 6.0 million power banks in 771,000 POIs in 1,600 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.