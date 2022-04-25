Contrasting Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AdTheorent and Taboola.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 4.67 $26.20 million N/A N/A Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.76 -$24.95 million N/A N/A

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -32.80% -2.47% Taboola.com N/A -7.32% -3.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and Taboola.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Taboola.com 0 0 8 0 3.00

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $10.08, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 161.69%. Given Taboola.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than AdTheorent.

About AdTheorent (Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

