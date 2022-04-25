Contrasting Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kerry Group and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kerry Group $8.70 billion 2.25 $902.71 million N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme $23.45 billion 3.41 $1.73 billion N/A N/A

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has higher revenue and earnings than Kerry Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kerry Group pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kerry Group and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kerry Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme 0 3 5 0 2.63

Kerry Group currently has a consensus target price of $125.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $156.77, indicating a potential upside of 73.57%. Given EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme is more favorable than Kerry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Kerry Group and EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kerry Group has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme beats Kerry Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment provides taste, nutrition, and functional ingredients technologies and solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies customer branded chilled food products primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions; and Transitions Signature Gen 8 photochromic lens, as well as develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing machines and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses and Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, and SolarShield brands; Reebok, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, Nine West, Dockers, French Connection, Ironman, Rawlings, Bodyglove, Panama Jack, Marvel, and Disney; Bolon, Molsion, Qina, and Prosun brands; and Mujosh and Aojo brands. It has a network of 490 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

