Constitution Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 61,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 135,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 229,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $74.75. 150,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

