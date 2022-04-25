Constitution Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.87. 33,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.