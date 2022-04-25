Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) versus Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Critical Review

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Concord Medical Services has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concord Medical Services and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concord Medical Services $34.18 million 2.15 -$47.51 million N/A N/A Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.85 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Concord Medical Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Concord Medical Services and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Oncology Institute beats Concord Medical Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concord Medical Services (Get Rating)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services. The company's other treatments and diagnostic services comprise computed tomography scanners and emission computed tomograms scanners for diagnostic imaging, electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy, and ultrasound therapy. In addition, it provides clinical support services, such as developing treatment protocols for doctors, and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research, as well as helps to recruit and determine the compensation of doctors and other medical personnel. Further, the company offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing, management services, and premium cancer and proton treatment services to hospitals, as well as teleconsultation and medical information technology services; and sells medical equipment. Additionally, it operates specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 27 cooperative centers based in 20 hospitals. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Oncology Institute (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company operates 67 clinic locations. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cerritos, California.

