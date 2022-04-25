Compound Hits 1-Day Volume of $66.41 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Compound has a total market cap of $868.44 million and $66.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $129.19 or 0.00324310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 69.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,722,240 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

