Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.58

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 2584068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Compass alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Compass’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.