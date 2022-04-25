Comparing Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -0.70% 4.91% 2.07% Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27%

This table compares SPAR Group and Riskified’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $255.72 million 0.11 -$1.78 million ($0.08) -16.25 Riskified $229.14 million 3.65 -$178.88 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SPAR Group and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

Riskified has a consensus price target of $12.79, suggesting a potential upside of 141.24%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Summary

SPAR Group beats Riskified on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it provides retail new store openings and remodeling, assembly, in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, and other marketing services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

