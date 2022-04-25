Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,833,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 193,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

