Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.14

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 1941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.71.
In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $690,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 252.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
