Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.14

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 1941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Get Cohu alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $690,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 252.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.