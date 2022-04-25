Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.705 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$110.90. 97,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$104.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.41. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$95.50 and a 12-month high of C$123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10. Also, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total value of C$42,714.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.33.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

