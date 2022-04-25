CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Truist Financial

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

CNX opened at $21.02 on Thursday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 922,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 111.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

