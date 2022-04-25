CloakCoin Price Reaches $1.84 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $10.70 million and $34,483.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 65.1% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00004559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008643 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,830,446 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.