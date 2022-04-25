Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will post $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $150,000.00. Clene reported sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 10,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 132,891 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,001.91. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,551,306.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 319,243 shares of company stock worth $947,104. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Clene by 9,823.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 74,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company has a market cap of $183.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

