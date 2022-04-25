Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $12,166,378.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13.

On Monday, February 28th, David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30.

Shares of CI opened at $255.06 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

