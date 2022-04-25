Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 3.9% Higher

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 97,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,777,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining landfill, and municipal and commercial waste into a renewable diesel in Canada. It uses landfill waste, tires, plastics, wood shavings, and paper products to produce renewable Kerosene, highway diesel, and naphtha. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp.

