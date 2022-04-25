Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 3.9% Higher

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 97,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,777,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.
Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CVE:CMC)
