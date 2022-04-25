CIBC Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research cut Fortis to a sell rating and set a C$57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.35.

Shares of FTS opened at C$64.10 on Thursday. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$54.32 and a 12 month high of C$65.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The firm has a market cap of C$30.57 billion and a PE ratio of 24.56.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9899998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 78.54%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

