CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.75

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$17.75 and last traded at C$17.85, with a volume of 58310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

