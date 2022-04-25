Chromia (CHR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44.89 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $228.07 million and approximately $44.89 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

