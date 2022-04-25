Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.12. 116,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,018,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CD. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Chindata Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

