Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 450,933 shares of company stock worth $61,715,578 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $5.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.07. 638,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,048,290. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

