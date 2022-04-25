Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.
Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.04 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
