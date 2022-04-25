Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLDT. StockNews.com started coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.04 million, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.