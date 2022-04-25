ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $761,269.39

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $761,269.39 and approximately $10,425.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.58 or 0.99902669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

